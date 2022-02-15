IBCC attests 300,000 documents, issued 48000 equivalence certificates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Secretary Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah on Tuesday said IBCC had attested 306,093 documents and issued 47,932 equivalence certificates from July 1, 2020 to November 30, 2021.

The year 2020 and 2021 were two of the most challenging years for all of us as the annual examinations could not be held due to the COVID-19 crisis, Dr Mallah told APP.

He said to mitigate the challenges and to promote students for the continuity of education and ensuring equity and fairness, it was IBCC and its members who played the key role in developing evidence-based recommendations for student promotion policy guidelines, he elaborated.

He lauded the full support of Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood for his extraordinary support and guidance.

Secretary IBCC, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah said Shafqat Mahmood supported IBCC for turning promises into actions by bringing transparency and efficiency into service delivery.

The Secretary IBCC promised, "IBCC will continue to work hard with the same missionary zeal to improve the quality of assessment and examination with strong support of the ministry and examination boards. IBCC and all examination boards plan to standardize the examination system to bring uniformity and transform education from rote learning to conceptual learning & critical thinking." Dr Mallah said, "After taking the responsibility as Secretary IBCC, I set out three long-term priorities, which everyone in the organization is focused on including Innovation, Performance and Trust".

Innovation and digitalization were in processes and services had exponentially increased performance of IBCC, he said adding, "Resultantly we have gained more trust & recognition of all our stakeholders".

He highlighted key achievements and activities of IBCC; examination reforms, policy decision and new qualifications approved by IBCC that included better service delivery including ISO 9001:2015 certification, launch of E-Office to expedite the office affairs, e-portal and smart phone App for online equivalence, initiating IBCC digital verification of equivalence certificates through QR code, launched online portal for attestation, service oriented website, review of local & foreign grading systems, SLO-based assessment framework, extended fee deposit facility to all branches of NBP, one window facility through agreement with courier service and establishment of IT section.

IBCC, Dr Mallah said, also launched comprehensive complaint redressal system which included universal access number, live messenger chat, social media, complaints email IDs, complaint box and regular e-kachehries.

IBCC had launched co-curricular activities to engage students including high achievers award ceremony 2021 at President House, IBCC inter board competitions of Qirat, Naat, urdu speech & national song, Inter Board sports Gala 2021 for Boys and Girls, debates and Fine Arts competitions, celebration of Ashra-e-Rehmat-ul-lil-Almin (PBUH), calligraphy exhibition, webinars, seminars, conferences and many more.

He also shared the participation rate and pass percentage of regular and private candidates of SSC & HSSC in Annual Examination 2021.

Dr Mallah shared the details of wide-ranging recommendations for examination reforms by IBCC, major policy decisions and new qualifications approved by IBCC Forum & Equivalence Committee.

