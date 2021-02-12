IBCC awarded globally recognized ISO 9001:2015 certification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) have been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification which is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

After the certification from ISO, the standards of IBCC are now internationally recognized, IBCC in a statement said on Friday.

The authentication of educational documents awarded by the recognized examining bodies and equivalence of foreign qualification up-to higher secondary level shall be issued by the IBCC are globally acknowledged without any hesitation.

The procedures adopted and services provided by IBCC shall have the international standards and acceptance of credibility in all aspects.

The certificate from ISO is not merely just an award, but behind it there are keen efforts, hard work for recompiling and maintaining the official record up to required standards are involved.

Most importantly, this achievement could be possible due to extreme dedication and sincerity of IBCC Team under clear decisive leading role of the Secretary IBCC, the Secretary and Minister for Federal education and Professional Training by giving free hand and keeping trust.

In such a situation, appreciable results come out. As a result the Ministry has an ISO certified department under its control.

On this occasion, Director Admin (IBCC) Mr. Zafar Mahmood Malik on behalf of his team paid thanks to the Education Minister, Secretary Education and the Secretary IBCC for extending them an opportunity and support to show such results, and assured same dedication and sincerity in future too.