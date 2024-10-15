- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- IBCC, BISE Shaheed Benazirabad agree for online attestation of educational certificates through data ..
IBCC, BISE Shaheed Benazirabad Agree For Online Attestation Of Educational Certificates Through Data Sharing
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 06:11 PM
The Inter-Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) and the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at streamlining the verification and attestation process for students' educational qualifications
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Inter-Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) and the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at streamlining the verification and attestation process for students' educational qualifications.
This partnership will facilitate the secure, read-only access to BISE Shaheed Benazirabad’s student data through APIs, enhancing efficiency in educational record verification, said a press release on Tuesday.
Under this agreement, IBCC will gain access to the data of students who apply to BISE Shaheed Benazirabad, allowing for the swift verification of academic records without the delays associated with manual processing. This initiative is expected to accelerate the authentication of certificates and enhance transparency.
Dr. Ghluam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of IBCC, emphasized the importance of the collaboration, stating, “This MoU represents a significant step in leveraging technology to streamline our processes.
By providing IBCC with read-only access to BISE Shaheed Benazirabad’s database, we will be able to verify student records more efficiently and securely.”
Dr. Farooque Hassan, Chairman of BISE Shaheed Benazirabad, echoed these sentiments, adding, “We are committed to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the data we share. This partnership is a milestone in modernizing educational verification in Pakistan.”
Through agreement, BISE Shaheed Benazirabad will provide IBCC with secure, read-only API access to its portal for verification purposes. Both parties will ensure strict confidentiality and security of the shared data. The data shared will be used exclusively for educational qualification verification and attestation.
This collaboration will significantly reduce delays in the verification process, benefiting both students and educational institutions across Pakistan.
Recent Stories
’Maryam Ke Dastak’ initiative expanded to 22 Districts
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for sustained Pak-Belarus exchanges to enhance cooperation in investment, joint tractors producti ..15 minutes ago
-
50 vehicles challaned over violations15 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to 30 PTI workers in protest case15 minutes ago
-
SCO holds strategic value for Pakistan's foreign policy: Bilawal15 minutes ago
-
President stresses for expanding bilateral trade volume with Kyrgyzstan15 minutes ago
-
Legal action initiated against bogus arms dealers25 minutes ago
-
Action initiated against defaulters of 1,456 govt shops in DG Khan25 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Garh25 minutes ago
-
CIEC experts visits SALU25 minutes ago
-
900 Braille books distributed among blind students, says commissioner25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan considers China one of its closest friends: Gilani25 minutes ago
-
Court orders registration of murder FIR in case reported as suicide35 minutes ago