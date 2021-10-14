UrduPoint.com

IBCC celebrating 'Ashra e Rahmat-ul-lil-Aalemeen' with enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) is celebrating 'Ashra e Rehmatul lil Aalmin' (PBUH) with full enthusiasm.

In this regard, the IBCC had announced a 10-days event and has so far conducted two online webinars.

A seminar on the importance of women's education in the light of the 'Seerat ul Nabi' (PBUH) was held at the Rawalpindi Women's University the other day.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Inter-University Consortium.

Wajiha Qamar, Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education and Professional Training was the chief guest of the session and Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Rector International Islamic University Islamabad was the key note speaker.

Wajiha Qamar appreciated the efforts of Secretary IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal and instructed the students to move forward keeping in view their religious and social values.

The Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen also held a panel discussion on "Charter of Medina and Our Foreign Policy" at Quaid-e-Azam University with the participation of professors from Karachi University, Quaid-e-Azam University and National Defense University.

