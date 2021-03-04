UrduPoint.com
IBCC Close On March 4 & 5 As Few Employees Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 10:57 PM

Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) head office Islamabad will be closed for public dealing as well as office working from March 4 to 5 due to positive COVID-19 test of its some employees

According to a circulation of IBCC on Thursday, it has been decided to close the public dealing as well as office working in office from March 4,2021 to March 5,2021 and official distance working will continue from residence.

This has the concurrence of Secretary IBCC,the notification added.

