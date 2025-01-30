- Home
IBCC Collaborates BISE Abbottabad For Online Verifications, Expanding Digital Transformation Initiatives
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 07:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Following its recent agreement with Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Saidu Sharif Swat, the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) has taken another step toward digital transformation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the BISE Abbottabad to streamline the document verification process required for IBCC attestation, eliminating the need for students to bring physical verifications in sealed envelops from BISE Abbottabad.
Under this initiative, students applying for verification at BISE Abbottabad will have their data directly accessible to IBCC once verified by the board. This will enable students to apply for IBCC attestation online via IBCC Attestation Portal, ensuring a seamless and efficient process.
The MoU was formally signed by Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director IBCC, and Muhammad Shafique Awan, Chairman BISE Abbottabad.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah emphasized IBCC’s vision of leveraging technology to facilitate students. “Our goal is to digitize and simplify document verification and attestation processes, ensuring transparency and efficiency. By eliminating logistical hurdles, we are making these services more accessible, particularly for students in remote areas.
”
Muhammad Shafique Awan, Chairman BISE Abbottabad, welcomed the initiative, stating, “This partnership will modernize our verification system, allowing students to save time and effort while ensuring the authenticity of their academic records. It is a significant step toward enhancing service delivery in the education sector.”
IBCC Calls Meeting with Remaining Boards for Nationwide Online Verification.
To further accelerate the transition to digital verification, IBCC has scheduled a meeting on February 6, 2025, with the remaining educational boards across Pakistan. The meeting will focus on integrating all boards into the online verification system, ensuring a standardized and efficient process for students nationwide.
These partnerships, as made with BISE Saidu Sharif Swat and BISE Abbottabad, are part of IBCC’s broader strategy to digitize educational services and enhance accessibility for students.
The online verification and attestation system will expedite procedures and eliminate physical and logistical barriers, making document authentication easier than ever.
