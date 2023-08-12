IBCC commemorates 76th Independence Day with enthusiastic celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), under the guidance of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Government of Pakistan, is all set to celebrate the 76th Independence Day with fervor and enthusiasm

The occasion will be marked by a series of events held at IBCC's Head Office and Regional Offices across the country, said a press release on Saturday.

In honor of this momentous occasion, the buildings of IBCC have been adorned with vibrant decorations that resonate with the spirit of freedom and unity.

As a gesture of shared joy, sweets were distributed among the public, symbolizing the sweetness of unity and diversity that defines Pakistan.

The highlight of the celebration is an engaging online quiz competition scheduled for August 13, 2023.

This event, organized in collaboration with PEIRA, FDE, and BISEs of Pakistan, aims to engage students in an intellectually stimulating activity that reflects the country's rich history and progress.

Additionally, an online session will be hosted to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of Pakistan, individuals whose contributions have shaped the nation's journey towards independence and progress.

This session seeks to not only honor their memory but also inspire future generations to follow in their footsteps.

IBCC will also host a flag raising ceremony on August 14, 2023, within its offices, demonstrating its commitment to upholding the spirit of patriotism and unity that the national flag represents.

Expressing his gratitude, the Executive Director of IBCC conveyed his appreciation to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for initiating these remarkable celebrations that bring together people from all walks of life in commemorating Pakistan's freedom day.

The IBCC invites everyone to participate in these celebrations as a united nation, embracing the values of freedom, diversity, and progress that define Pakistan's journey.

This momentous occasion reflects the enduring spirit of the nation and its dedication to forging a brighter future for all.