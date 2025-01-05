IBCC concludes Two-Day Capacity-Building workshop in Lahore

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) successfully concluded a two-day capacity-building workshop at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Regional Centre, Lahore.

The workshop, designed to enhance the professional skills and competencies of IBCC’s Lahore office staff, focused on equipping participants with modern tools and strategies to improve operational efficiency and service delivery.

Renowned trainers, including Rana Khawar Paymen, Deputy Director Regional Office Lahore; Kashif, Deputy Director IT; and Ms. Sadia, Deputy Director IBCC, led the sessions.

Their expertise provided participants with valuable insights into key areas such as organizational development, effective communication, and the integration of technology into administrative work flows.

The Executive Director of IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, graced the closing session, delivering an inspiring address to the participants.

He highlighted the critical role of continuous professional development in driving institutional growth and commended both the trainers and participants for their dedication.

Dr. Mallah emphasized the importance of applying the knowledge and skills gained during the workshop to further elevate IBCC’s performance.

In his remarks, Dr. Mallah stated, “Capacity building is the foundation of institutional excellence. Initiatives like this workshop exemplify IBCC’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and operational efficiency.”

Certificates of participation were distributed by Dr. Mallah during the closing ceremony, acknowledging the participants’ active engagement and enthusiasm throughout the workshop.

Participants expressed their appreciation for the interactive and impactful sessions, recognizing the workshop as a valuable opportunity to learn from experienced professionals. IBCC reaffirmed its commitment to organizing similar initiatives to ensure its workforce remains equipped to navigate the challenges of an evolving educational landscape.

The workshop reflects IBCC’s ongoing dedication to promoting excellence and innovation in its operations, solidifying its role as a leader in fostering organizational development within the education sector.

