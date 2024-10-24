- Home
- IBCC conference marks steps towards transforming educational assessment through technology
IBCC Conference Marks Steps Towards Transforming Educational Assessment Through Technology
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The 2nd IBCC Annual Conference, held at Allama Iqbal Open University, concluded successfully on Thursday, marking another significant step towards transforming the educational assessment landscape in Pakistan through the integration of technology.
The two-day event, themed “Building a Brighter Future: The Role of Technology in Assessment,” brought together key education stakeholders from national and international boards, as well as partner organizations.
The closing ceremony was graced by Dr. Asim Hussain, Former Federal Minister, as the Chief Guest, and Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, as the Guest of Honor.
In his address, Dr. Asim Hussain highlighted the critical importance of modernizing educational assessments through digital innovations, ensuring that Pakistan’s education system remains globally competitive and inclusive.
Other guest of honor included, Mr. Zamurrad Khan, Founder & CEO, Pakistan Sweet Home, Ambassador Masood Khan, President of TMUC, Islamabad, and Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.
Their presence, underscored the collective effort and commitment to improving Pakistan’s educational system through strategic collaboration between the public sector and educational organizations.
Throughout Day 2, participants engaged in panel discussions and capacity-building workshops that addressed critical topics such as the implementation of technology in assessment systems and the development of standardized frameworks.
The discussions provided practical insights and strategies to tackle the challenges of integrating digital tools in examination and assessment processes.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, Secretary Federal Education Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani emphasized the need for a sustained focus on technological advancements in education to create more efficient, transparent, and fair assessment systems.
He commended the IBCC for facilitating a platform that fosters dialogue and collaboration between national and international educational boards.
The two-day conference witnessed vibrant participation from national and international boards, alongside key partner organizations, including TMUC, Cambridge International Education, Oxford AQA, Learning Resource Network, Pearson Pakistan, FTI Consultants, International Baccalaureate, Denning Pakistan, EDUFocus and Trinity school, Lahore.
Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of IBCC, in his concluding remarks, thanked all the participants, speakers, and partners for their valuable contributions.
He reaffirmed IBCC’s commitment to advancing the use of technology in educational assessments and ensuring that Pakistan’s education system remains adaptive to future challenges.
