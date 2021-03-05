IBCC denies fake news on social media about rescheduling of exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Friday denied a news item floating on social media about the rescheduling of examinations.

It, in a statement, said the news was fake, neither it was issued by the IBCC, nor it was the obligation of the IBCC to treat the matters in such a way.

It declared that the examinations across the country would be conducted by the respective boards in accordance with their schedules and IBCC had no role in it.