IBCC Eases Urdu Language Requirement For O-level Students Facing Challenges
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM
The Equivalence Committee of Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) announced to ease the requirements for O Level students who face challenges in meeting the Urdu (compulsory) language requirement in their examination
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Equivalence Committee of Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) announced to ease the requirements for O Level students who face challenges in meeting the urdu (compulsory) language requirement in their examination.
The newly approved provision is extended to two main categories of students.
Firstly, the students who have spent at least five consecutive years outside Pakistan prior to appearing for their examinations in Pakistan will be eligible to substitute Urdu with an alternative subject as is provided by Boards of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISEs).
This relaxation acknowledges the unique challenges faced by students who have lived abroad and may not have had the opportunity to formally study Urdu.
Secondly, the students who, due to health conditions, are unable to manage the study of two languages concurrently, can now benefit from this provision.
To qualify for this exemption, these students are required to provide a recommendation from a certified Medical board or the Social Welfare Department affirming their inability to study multiple languages due to medical reasons.
It is pertinent to mention that the decision aligns with similar relaxations already offered by BISEs in Pakistan as students are allowed to appear in an alternate to Urdu subject in hardship cases by the BISEs.
Recent reports in the news and on social media have unfortunately misinterpreted the decision. The intention behind the decision was to provide similar flexibility to the O level students as is available with the students of SSC and HSSC in Pakistan, however, certain aspects may have been misunderstood or inaccurately represented in public discussions.
Recent Stories
Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on priority
DPM/FM calls upon developed nations to honour climate finance pledges
PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points
KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show
Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air quality:PMD
Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visits BHU in Chak 29-BC
Day long diabetes screening camp, awareness session held
PIEDMC board takes various decisions
Meeting reviews progress on development schemes
Two brick-kilns demolished
PM praises Pak-Azerbaijan strong ties; hopes to grow further
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on priority21 seconds ago
-
DPM/FM calls upon developed nations to honour climate finance pledges22 seconds ago
-
Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog10 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visits BHU in Chak 29-BC10 minutes ago
-
Day long diabetes screening camp, awareness session held48 seconds ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on development schemes51 seconds ago
-
Two brick-kilns demolished52 seconds ago
-
PM praises Pak-Azerbaijan strong ties; hopes to grow further10 minutes ago
-
LHC announces results of written exams for civil judges54 seconds ago
-
13 criminals nabbed with narcotics, illegal weapons12 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to give fee concession to orphan students12 minutes ago
-
3 absconders held; 1.058 kg hashish recovered in Tank12 minutes ago