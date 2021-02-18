IBCC holds inter board regional competition 2021

Under the direction of Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT), Shafqat Mahmood, IBCC organised Inter Board Regional Competition 2021 (Region III) at Abbasia Campus Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Under the direction of Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training (FE&PT), Shafqat Mahmood, IBCC organised Inter board Regional Competition 2021 (Region III) at Abbasia Campus Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB).

Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) organized these competitions in collaboration with Inter Board sports Committee, Inter University Consortium and Islamia University Bahawalpur. In Region-3, students participated from Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Sahiwal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

These competitions were presided over by Vice Chancellor IUB Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, while Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah Secretary IBCC Islamabad was the special guest on the occasion.

Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur Dr Muhammad Mazhar Saeed, Chairperson Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Dera Ghazi Khan Prof. Dr. Kishore Naheed Rana and Murtaza Noor National Coordinator Inter University Consortium were the guests of honor.

Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Bahawalpur, Dr.

Muhammad Mazhar Saeed thanked Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob for his special cooperation in organizing these competitions.

The Secretary IBCC said that on the direction of the Federal Minister of Education, IBCC has prepared a Calendar of extra-curricular activities for the complete personality development of the students and enhance their skills which was affected by covid-19 last year.

In these competitions, Hafiza Ilsa AdnanBahawalpur Board and Fahad Jan Javed Dera Ghazi Khan Board in Qiraat Competition, Malaika Nadeem Bahawalpur Board and Muhammad Abdullah Multan Board in Naat Competition, Raheela Javed Bahawalpur Board and Muhammad Nadeem Ashraf Sahiwal Board in urdu Debate Competition.

Muzammil Mehboob Bahawalpur Board and Ali Raza Anjum Bahawalpur Board secured positions in the competition. Certificates of participation were also awarded to the students who participated in these competitions.

All the students who secured first positions in the competition will participate in the national competitions to be held in Islamabad.