IBCC Holds Inter Board Regional Competition 2021 (Region 7) At Haripur

Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Under the direction of Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training (FE&PT), Shafqat Mahmood, IBCC Inter board Regional Competition 2021 (Region VII) was held at Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Mang, Haripur, Pakistan.

Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) organized these competitions in collaboration with Inter Board sports Committee, Inter University Consortium and PAF-IAST.

In Region VII, students participated from BISE Swat, BISE Malakand, BISE Mardan and Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Abbottabad.

These competitions were presided over by Dr. Mohammad Mujahid, Director, PAF-IAST, while Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah Secretary IBCC Islamabad was the special guest on the occasion. Prof. Syed Nabi Shah, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Swat, and Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator Inter University Consortium was the guests of honor.

Muhammad Murtaza Noor thanked Dr.

Nasir Ali Khan, Rector, PAF-IAST and his team for special cooperation in organizing these competitions.

The Secretary IBCC congratulated all the positions holders and announced that the final round of competitions will be held in Islamabad at national level by the end of March. The position holders of regional competition will compete in the final round.

Hasnain Asghar Ali, B.I.S.E Abbottabad and Maria Habib, B.I.S.E Mardan in Qiraat Competition, Muhammad Ameer Hamza, B.I.S.E Mardan and Zainab Ali, B.I.S.E Abbottabad in Naat Competition, Aziz Ullah Khan, B.I.S.E Swat and Maryam Farooq, B.I.S.E Abbottabad in urdu Debate Competition, while Jamal Khan and Savera Shamraiz from Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Abbottabad, secured positions in the competitions.

Certificates of participation were also awarded to the students who participated in these competitions.

All the students who secured first positions in the competition will participate in the national competitions to be held in Islamabad.

