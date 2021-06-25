IBCC issues guidelines for SSC, HSSC exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has prepared special guidelines for the students and teachers that will be adopted in SSC and HSSC examinations 2021 by all the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) across the country.

The guidelines have been issued under the directives of Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqar Mehmood and National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), a statement issued by the IBCC Friday said.

The video guideline is available on IBCC website i.e www.ibcc.edu.pk, official YouTube channel and Facebook page, already shared with all BISEs on June 22, 2021.

It was the joint responsibility of the students, parents, teachers, and examination staff to ensure implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures during conduct of BISEs examinations across the country.

The IBCC official told that examination halls surface will be disinfected and cleaned on regular basis to reduce the risk of infection.

The students are strictly asked to keep social distance while entering the examination center and within the center.

Candidates must leave the examination hall one by one to prevent themselves from the risk of pandemic.

The temperature of staff and students will be checked on the entry points of the examination hall. In addition, each staff member and students must sanitize their hands before sitting in the examinations.

The students and parents shall also ensure that only vaccinated staff will perform duties in examination centers in view of safety of students. Furthermore, in order to provide drinking water facility in the examination hall, the education ministry directed separate drinking water for each student.

The government has also arranged spacious seating arrangement for students with six feet distance between each chair at the examination centers and maximum 50 students under the one roof.

All the BISEs except Balochistan, shall commence SSC Part-II and HSSC Part-II annual examination with effect from July 10, 2021, and finish as per given schedule/date sheets.