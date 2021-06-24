UrduPoint.com
IBCC Issues SOPs For Conduction Of Federal Board Exams

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

IBCC issues SOPs for conduction of federal board exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Under the directions of Minister of Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) had prepared special guidelines for the students and teachers that will be adopted in the SSC and HSSC annual examinations 2021.

Education Ministry in a message stated that it was the joint responsibility of the students, parents' teachers and examination staff to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs for conduction of the exams of all educational Board of Intermediate and Secondary Educations (BISE's) across the country.

Sharing the SOPs details with APP, the official source said the examination halls surface will be disinfected and cleaned on regular basis to reduce the risk of infection.

The students were strictly asked to keep social distance a must while entering the examination centers.

They shall also leave the examination hall one by one to prevent themselves from the risk of pandemic, they added.

The sources further informed that the temperature of staff and students will be checked on the entry points of the examination hall, adding, each staff member and students must sanitize their hands before sitting in the exams.

The students and parents had also been assured that only vaccinated staff will perform duties in the examination centers to ensure the safety of children.

In order to provide drinking water facility in the examination hall, the Education Ministry had ensured separate drinking glass for each student.

The government had also arranged spacious seating arrangement for students with six feet distance between each chair at the examination centers. It has been informed that only 50 seats will be arranged in single examination hall.

It is worth mentioning here that all Educational Boards shall commence SSC PART-II and HSSC Part-II Annual Examinations, 2021 with effect from Saturday, 10th July, 2021 to 31st July 2021.

When contacted, Chairman Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Qaiser Alam informed APP that more than 385,000 students of matriculation and intermediate will appear in the examinations across the country.

He further informed that a total of 767 examination centers of matriculation and 385 centers of Intermediate level were being established across the country in order to maintain standard social distance between the candidates to prevent them from coronavirus.

The exams of class 10th and 12th will be conducted prior to the exams of class nine and eleven, he added.

He said in order to facilitate students due to coronavirus situation, the syllabus had also been reduced.

