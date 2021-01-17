IBCC, IUCPSS Jointly Launch Weekly Online Program "Live With Vice Chancellor"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Inter board Committee of Chairman (IBCC) and the largest network of universities in the Pakistan, Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) have jointly launched weekly program "Live with Vice Chancellor".

The first guest was Vice Chancellor of The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob.

Secretary Inter-Board Committee of Chairman Prof. Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah and National Coordinator Inter-University Consortium Muhammad Murtaza Noor were also present in the live session while Mr.Shabbir Hussain conducted the question answer session on the behalf of students .

Speaking in the session, Dr. Athar Mehboob said that various departments have been set up in Islamia University for the social, mental and educational development of the students.

He said that the admissions for the university for spring 2021 have been announced. He said that for the first time they have started special buses to Ahmadpur Sharqiya, Yazman and other places to facilitate the students from far flung areas.

Talking about the co-curricular activities of the students, he said that 19 student societies are engaging students in various healthy activities.

He said that through effective mechanism, student societies were playing an important role to inculcate the values of responsible citizenship, peace, tolerance and co-existence.

Regarding the provision of student scholarships, he said that full financial support has been made available for deserving students through various scholarship programs.

In order to encourage female students enrolment in the university, IUB has provided a home-like environment by providing full security to female students, he said.

He announced that in collaboration with IUCPSS, IUB would host students convention wherein the students across the country would showcase their skills and talent.

The Vice Chancellor of Islamia University said they would welcome students from all over the country in the city of Nawabs along with the honourable Vice Chancellors.

At the end of the session, the Vice Chancellor of Islamia University appreciated the initiative of the Inter-University Consortium and IBCC and announced to work together on a campaign to connect students of different colleges in the region with the university.