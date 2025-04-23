- Home
IBCC Launches Annual Report 2024: A Milestone In Educational Transformation And Digital Innovation
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) officially launched its Annual Report 2024 here the other day at a ceremony held at the IBCC Secretariat.
The event was graced by Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director IBCC, along with the Director General, IBCC Directors and distinguished members of the media.
The Annual Report 2024 is a compelling narrative of the Commission’s relentless pursuit of excellence, showcasing transformative reforms, pioneering digital advancements, and unwavering commitment to standardizing Pakistan’s educational assessment system. Reflecting on the Commission’s accomplishments, the report marks 2024 as a landmark year in IBCC’s history.
Among the most notable achievements is the launch of the Model Assessment Framework (MAF) a strategic shift from rote memorization to conceptual, critical, and analytical learning. The MAF aligns assessments with national curriculum standards and global best practices, ensuring fair, transparent, and meaningful evaluations across all educational boards in Pakistan.
In tandem with pedagogical reform, the IBCC accelerated its digital transformation agenda. Key initiatives include Express Attestation Services, allowing document processing within 30 minutes; QR-based verification and applicant tracking systems; 1-Bill integrated digital payment solution; and a cloud-based attendance and leave management system for internal transparency and governance.
The report also highlights the introduction of a 10-point grading system and an enhanced passing threshold from 33% to 40%, marking a progressive shift towards academic rigor and grade integrity.
Under the dynamic leadership of Dr.
Ghulam Ali Mallah, IBCC convened its 2nd Annual Conference 2024 under the theme “Building a Brighter Future: The Role of Technology in Assessment.” The two-day event brought together national and international experts to explore AI-driven solutions, data analytics, and ethical digital practices to modernize assessments.
Recommendations from this conference are poised to guide nationwide reform agendas.
The IBCC’s expanding international collaborations with global educational giants — including Pearson, Cambridge, Oxford AQA, City & Guilds, and NCC Education — are reshaping local practices and enriching equivalence and recognition frameworks for Pakistani students worldwide.
The Commission also focused on capacity building, hosting national workshops and policy consultations to train educators, paper setters, and examiners.
The IBCC’s role as a national facilitator extended beyond academics to promoting co-curricular excellence through sports initiatives and cultural engagement programs.
While celebrating its successes, the report acknowledges persistent challenges in implementing uniform reforms post-18th Amendment and calls for continued inter-provincial collaboration to sustain progress.
The Executive Director, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, stated, “This report reflects our collective commitment to an inclusive, transparent, and globally aligned education system. With strategic reforms and innovation, IBCC is building a future where every Pakistani student is assessed fairly and empowered to thrive.”
With this launch, IBCC reaffirms its mission to transform Pakistan’s educational ecosystem, ensuring every learner benefits from a system rooted in quality, equity, and opportunity.
