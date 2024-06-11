IBCC Launches It's Annual Report 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) has released its 2023 annual report, highlighting the key activities, and achievements.
The report which was launched by Secretary IBCC Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, provides a comprehensive overview of the Commission's efforts in coordinating and facilitating in the development of policies in maintaining uniform standards, and integration of technology.
The report highlights the enactment of IBCC, its re-constitution and re-structure and the impact of enactment. The administrative reforms made to improve performance and technology based improvements are also underscored, it added.
The examination reforms recommended throughout year, analysis of examination results from national level to each board level is also given in this report.
However, the report also includes statistics about attestation and equivalence applications processed by IBCC and details of newly recognized qualifications.
A roundup of co-curricular activities and events organized by IBCC is comprehensively given in this annual report.
The annual report 2023 of the Inter Boards Coordination Commission reflects a year of significant achievements and its comprehensive approach to governance, maintenances of standards, global collaboration, research, and regulatory efforts, showing the commitment of IBCC to its mission.
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz appoints Bilal Azhar as convener of NPT on SDGs12 seconds ago
-
Two ordinances laid in Senate15 seconds ago
-
MoCC&EC formulated NCAP to enhance air quality10 minutes ago
-
Agri-livestock, IT & HR sectors prioritized to enhance exports: Tarar10 minutes ago
-
Three held with fake currency10 minutes ago
-
Sub-Cabinet committee reviews law & order, Eid security measures10 minutes ago
-
DC directs to finalize all measures on Eid-ul Azha10 minutes ago
-
Four bills smoothly sail through Senate10 minutes ago
-
President highlights steps to protect farmers’ interests10 minutes ago
-
NEC agrees to release Rs70b for uplift of Merged Districts: Advisor Finance10 minutes ago
-
CM reviews health related initiatives, orders early completion of ongoing projects20 minutes ago
-
Clean energy sources rise during July-March 202420 minutes ago