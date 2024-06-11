(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) has released its 2023 annual report, highlighting the key activities, and achievements.

The report which was launched by Secretary IBCC Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, provides a comprehensive overview of the Commission's efforts in coordinating and facilitating in the development of policies in maintaining uniform standards, and integration of technology.

The report highlights the enactment of IBCC, its re-constitution and re-structure and the impact of enactment. The administrative reforms made to improve performance and technology based improvements are also underscored, it added.

The examination reforms recommended throughout year, analysis of examination results from national level to each board level is also given in this report.

However, the report also includes statistics about attestation and equivalence applications processed by IBCC and details of newly recognized qualifications.

A roundup of co-curricular activities and events organized by IBCC is comprehensively given in this annual report.

The annual report 2023 of the Inter Boards Coordination Commission reflects a year of significant achievements and its comprehensive approach to governance, maintenances of standards, global collaboration, research, and regulatory efforts, showing the commitment of IBCC to its mission.