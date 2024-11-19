IBCC launches Model Assessment Framework

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) proudly unveiled the ‘Model Assessment Framework (MAF)’ a transformative initiative aimed at standardizing and enhancing educational assessments across Pakistan.

The launch ceremony, held on Tuesday, was graced by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary as chief guest.

Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of IBCC, Chairpersons of all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) and leading education and assessment experts also attended the launching ceremony.

The MAF represents a crucial step towards modernizing Pakistan’s education system, ensuring fairness, equity, and high quality in assessments nationwide. Developed after extensive consultations with provincial education departments, board officials, assessment experts and policymakers, the framework underscores IBCC’s commitment to creating an education system that is not only efficient but also equitable.

The MAF introduces a number of groundbreaking features aimed at improving the quality and consistency of assessments. It ensures uniformity in assessment practices across all educational boards, ensuring that every student is evaluated fairly and consistently, regardless of their region.

The framework also emphasizes alignment with Student Learning Outcomes (SLOs), which prioritizes the assessment of critical thinking, problem-solving abilities and the application of knowledge—skills that are essential in the modern world.

Moreover, technological innovations such as Question Item Banks (QIBs) and On-Screen Marking (OSM) are incorporated into the framework to streamline assessment processes, enhance efficiency and minimize malpractice. Clear guidelines for the creation of exam items, test administration and result compilation are also included to uphold the highest standards of fairness and transparency.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director IBCC, expressed his optimism about the transformative potential of the MAF. He explained that the framework was designed to meet the evolving challenges of the 21st century by addressing the diverse needs of students and educators across the country.

Dr. Mallah highlighted that one of the Primary goals of the MAF is to ensure that students, irrespective of their geographical or socio-economic background, have equal opportunities to succeed. By promoting uniformity in assessments, the framework will help level the playing field for students from various regions.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, in his address commending the IBCC for spearheading the development of the MAF. Prof. Iqbal highlighted the initiative as a key component of Pakistan’s broader vision of transforming the country into a knowledge-based and techno economy. He praised the MAF as a major step forward in improving the quality of education in Pakistan, emphasizing its alignment with global standards.

"This framework represents a significant step forward in improving the quality of education and assessment in Pakistan," said the Federal Minister. "It is a crucial step toward ensuring that our youth are equipped with the skills and competencies needed to thrive in the 21st century. The MAF is not just about assessments, it’s about empowering our students, teachers, and policymakers to build a more progressive and inclusive education system."

The MAF is expected to have a far-reaching impact on Pakistan’s education system. One of its primary objectives is to ‘Enhance Educational Equity’ by ensuring that students from different regions and backgrounds are assessed fairly and consistently.

The framework will also play a critical role in improving teacher competencies by providing educators with the resources and training necessary to adopt SLO-based teaching methodologies. This is expected to result in better-quality education across the country. Moreover, the data-driven insights provided by the MAF will empower policymakers to implement evidence-based reforms, driving continuous improvements in the education sector.

The launch of the Model Assessment Framework is a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to build an inclusive, transparent, and innovative education system.

The IBCC remains committed to supporting all educational boards and institutions in the effective implementation of this visionary framework, paving the way for a brighter future for Pakistan’s students.