IBCC Launches Regulatory Framework Portal To Facilitate Foreign Examination Boards

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Islamabad ( ) – The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) has officially launched its contemporary Regulatory Framework Portal at a ceremony held at the IBCC Secretariat, Islamabad. The event was graced by the Honourable Ms. Wajeeha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, who formally inaugurated the platform.

This newly launched portal is a major leap forward in enabling transparency and operational efficiency for international examination boards to function smoothly in Pakistan. The system provides a centralized digital interface through which foreign boards can easily register and seek authorization to offer their academic programs under the regulatory ambit of IBCC, said a press release on Friday

Speaking at the launch, Executive Director IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, asserted, “This portal is a step forward towards modernization and openness in academic regulation. By digitizing the approval process, IBCC is not only accelerating compliance but also reinforcing quality assurance mechanisms across the education spectrum.

Honourable Ms. Wajeeha Qamar expressed strong support for this initiative, stating, “This portal brings Pakistan one step closer to international best practices in educational governance. By offering a transparent, user-friendly framework, IBCC is facilitating global academic collaborations while safeguarding national academic standards.”

Officials, national education partners, and representatives of foreign examination boards praised the portal for its role in promoting institutional trust, regulatory clarity, and ease of access. They acknowledged that this development will encourage reputable international boards to operate within Pakistan through a more structured and accountable framework.

The launch of the Regulatory Framework Portal is not merely a technological upgrade rather, it is a well-considered move towards aligning global and local educational ecosystems. IBCC continues to lead the charge in redefining educational oversight with innovation and integrity at its core.

