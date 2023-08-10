IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestation, equivalence fee payment process

Open Menu

Published August 10, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) has taken a significant step towards enhancing accessibility and transparency in the education sector by forging a strategic partnership with One Link, a pioneering mobile banking app.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to simplify the fee payment process for attestation and equivalence of documents for students across Pakistan and overseas, eliminating the need for physical bank visits and ensuring a transparent transaction experience.

With this collaboration, students from all corners of Pakistan and overseas can now conveniently pay their attestation and equivalence fees through the One Link Bill option available in all banking apps, ATM machines etc.

This revolutionary move will alleviate the inconvenience of traveling long distances to visit banks for fee submission.

Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director IBCC, expressed his enthusiasm regarding this transformative partnership: "We are excited about the possibilities that this collaboration with One Link brings.

It aligns perfectly with our vision to make essential services more accessible to the general public, especially students. Through this digital initiative, we aim to simplify the fee payment process and contribute to a more streamlined and efficient education system." One Bill of One Link will provide a secure and user-friendly platform for students to initiate fee payments with a multiple payment option. This innovative approach not only simplifies the process but also ensures financial security and reduces the chances of errors that might occur during manual transactions.

In addition to convenience, the collaboration between IBCC and One Link promises to uphold transparency.

The digital nature of the payment process minimizes the scope for errors, and both parties are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity.

This will further bolster public trust in the procedures of IBCC.

This landmark collaboration between IBCC and One Link marks a significant stride towards a more digital and accessible future for education services in Pakistan.

