IBCC Organises Seminar On Redefining Education At IUB
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 08:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) organised a one-day awareness seminar on the theme of 'Redefining Education: Transition from Rote Learning through Assessment' in Bahawalpur.
The event was attended by educationists, teachers, policymakers, representatives of examination boards, university faculty members, and students from across the country.
The objective of the seminar was to move away from the traditional rote learning system and promote modern, research-based, conceptual, and critical thinking education, along with presenting practical recommendations for improving the assessment system.
Chief guest Mian Muhammad Kazim Pirzada, Punjab Minister for Irrigation, said: “Now is the time to abandon the outdated rote learning system and move toward conceptual learning. Our focus must shift from memorization to comprehension and skill-building. Ethics and technical skills must go hand in hand in education.”
He praised the IBCC’s efforts toward educational reforms, stating that such initiatives will play a pivotal role in making the education system more modern and effective.
Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of IBCC, in his address stated that, “Improvement in Pakistan’s education system is only possible if our assessment system is aligned with international standards and modern practices. This requires continuous professional development of teachers and enhancement of their instructional capacities.”
Prof Dr. Shazia Anjum, Vice Chancellor Government Sadiq Women University Bahawalpur emphasized “Conceptual education is the need of the hour. It not only develops students’ intellectual abilities but also prepares them to face real-life challenges. Teachers must be trained not just to deliver content, but to become intellectual mentors.
”
Malik Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana, Vice Chancellor of Nawaz Sharif University, remarked “The future of Pakistan’s education lies in integrating research, curiosity, and a passion for learning. Curriculum development should strike a balance between local needs and global trends.”
Zahid Mian, Controller of Examinations, Punjab, stated “Our current examination system traps students in a race for grades, hindering their intellectual growth. The IBCC’s focus on promoting conceptual education is a welcome step toward improving teaching and assessment standards.”
Prof Dr. Naeem Khalid added “The successful teacher of today is one who cultivates questioning minds, enhances critical thinking, and prepares students to face real-world challenges. Technology-integrated pedagogy is the guarantee of future-ready education.”
A panel discussion was also held during the seminar, moderated by Professor Dr. Areeba Khan, where distinguished educationists participated, including: Professor Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Professor Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Professor Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Professor Dr. Irshad Hussain, Professor Dr. Shazia Naeem, Mr. Aamir Riaz, Mr. Hameed Saeed, Sheikh Muhammad Akram.
The panelists thoroughly discussed the flaws in the current education and assessment system and explored various practical ways for reform. They unanimously emphasized that educational reforms cannot be achieved through curriculum change alone — a collaborative approach involving teachers, parents, policymakers, and students is essential to building a truly effective system.
At the conclusion of the seminar, participants reiterated the importance of collective efforts and coordination among all stakeholders for meaningful and lasting change in Pakistan’s education system.
