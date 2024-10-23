IBCC Organizes Conference On Advancing Tech-driven Assessment Solutions
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The 2nd IBCC Annual Conference, under the theme “Building a Brighter Future: The Role of Technology in Assessment,” successfully wrapped up its first day at Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad.
The conference, which brought together national and international educational boards, industry leaders, and policymakers, is an important step towards advancing technology-driven assessment solutions in Pakistan.
The event began with a welcome address by Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC).
He warmly welcomed participants, highlighting the importance of collaboration between national and international bodies to promote innovative and standardized assessment systems.
The opening ceremony was graced by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, as the Chief Guest. In his keynote, he stressed the role of technology in modernizing Pakistan's educational landscape, particularly in the assessment sector, to ensure fairness, transparency, and adaptability in the digital age.
The first keynote session was delivered by Prof. Dr. Zubair A. Shaikh, President of Muhammad Ali Jinnah University, on the topic “The Future of Educational Assessment in the Digital Era: A Global Perspective.”
He outlined how educational systems worldwide are adapting to new technologies, urging Pakistani institutions to follow suit in order to remain competitive and progressive.
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, also delivered an impactful session on “Indigenous Issues in Assessment and the Way Forward.”
He shed light on the unique challenges Pakistan faces in its assessment frameworks and discussed how technology can provide tailored solutions to these issues while respecting local contexts.
A high-profile Panel Discussion on “Integrating Technology into Examination Systems: Challenges and Solutions” brought together top education leaders and technology experts.
Moderated by Prof. Dr. Shahid Soroya, Director General of the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), the panel included Lt. Gen. Moazzam Ejaz, HI (M) (Retd) – Rector, National University of Technology (NUTECH), Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti, SI. TI. – Rector, Virtual University (VU) of Pakistan, Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Jamil Ahmed – Member IT, Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, Islamabad, Dr. Nasir Mahmood – Director, Assessment and Framework, Punjab Examination Commission (PEC), Lahore and
Dr. Irfan Muzaffar – CEO, Margallah Thought Collective, Islamabad
The panel explored solutions to the challenges of implementing technology in examination systems, focusing on infrastructure, data security, and training. Practical insights were shared to improve assessment practices across Pakistan.
Day One also featured two capacity-building workshops:
First “Digital Solutions for the Assessment Lifecycle”
And secondly “Developing Implementation Plans for Standardized Assessment Frameworks”
These workshops provided participants with actionable strategies to integrate digital tools into their assessment processes and implement standardized frameworks within their institutions.
The conference saw active participation from national and international education boards, as well as key partner organizations, including TMUC, Cambridge International Education, Oxford AQA, Learning Resource Network, Pearson Pakistan, FTI Consultants, International Baccalaureate, Denning Pakistan, and Trinity school, Lahore. Their involvement highlights the global collaboration and knowledge-sharing essential for shaping a forward-looking educational assessment system in Pakistan.
Day 2 will feature more insightful sessions, continuing the momentum from the first day’s discussions.
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arrangements for outsourcing sanitation system enter final stage2 minutes ago
-
Awareness of BFC services essential for local entrepreneurs: Add'l Commissioner11 minutes ago
-
RPO visits Police Kidmat Markaz11 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam pledges all-out support to Kashmiris on 77th Foundation Day11 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker takes notice of delay in cancer treatment project worth Rs2 bln11 minutes ago
-
No restriction on industries importing raw material post-IMF program: Ali Perviaz12 minutes ago
-
Senators’ group leaving Friday to observe Uzbekistan's elections12 minutes ago
-
107 cases registered, 83 held for overcharging in Oct12 minutes ago
-
Construction of GT road from Darwish to Mandi Mor Haripur underway12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police continue campaign against unfit vehicles12 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice12 minutes ago
-
Quran distribution ceremony held at Sargodha University12 minutes ago