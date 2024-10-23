IBCC organizes conference on advancing tech-driven assessment solutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The 2nd IBCC Annual Conference, under the theme “Building a Brighter Future: The Role of Technology in Assessment,” successfully wrapped up its first day at Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad.

The conference, which brought together national and international educational boards, industry leaders, and policymakers, is an important step towards advancing technology-driven assessment solutions in Pakistan.

The event began with a welcome address by Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC).

He warmly welcomed participants, highlighting the importance of collaboration between national and international bodies to promote innovative and standardized assessment systems.

The opening ceremony was graced by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, as the Chief Guest. In his keynote, he stressed the role of technology in modernizing Pakistan's educational landscape, particularly in the assessment sector, to ensure fairness, transparency, and adaptability in the digital age.

The first keynote session was delivered by Prof. Dr. Zubair A. Shaikh, President of Muhammad Ali Jinnah University, on the topic “The Future of Educational Assessment in the Digital Era: A Global Perspective.”

He outlined how educational systems worldwide are adapting to new technologies, urging Pakistani institutions to follow suit in order to remain competitive and progressive.

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, also delivered an impactful session on “Indigenous Issues in Assessment and the Way Forward.”

He shed light on the unique challenges Pakistan faces in its assessment frameworks and discussed how technology can provide tailored solutions to these issues while respecting local contexts.

A high-profile Panel Discussion on “Integrating Technology into Examination Systems: Challenges and Solutions” brought together top education leaders and technology experts.

Moderated by Prof. Dr. Shahid Soroya, Director General of the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), the panel included Lt. Gen. Moazzam Ejaz, HI (M) (Retd) – Rector, National University of Technology (NUTECH), Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti, SI. TI. – Rector, Virtual University (VU) of Pakistan, Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Jamil Ahmed – Member IT, Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, Islamabad, Dr. Nasir Mahmood – Director, Assessment and Framework, Punjab Examination Commission (PEC), Lahore and

Dr. Irfan Muzaffar – CEO, Margallah Thought Collective, Islamabad

The panel explored solutions to the challenges of implementing technology in examination systems, focusing on infrastructure, data security, and training. Practical insights were shared to improve assessment practices across Pakistan.

Day One also featured two capacity-building workshops:

First “Digital Solutions for the Assessment Lifecycle”

And secondly “Developing Implementation Plans for Standardized Assessment Frameworks”

These workshops provided participants with actionable strategies to integrate digital tools into their assessment processes and implement standardized frameworks within their institutions.

The conference saw active participation from national and international education boards, as well as key partner organizations, including TMUC, Cambridge International Education, Oxford AQA, Learning Resource Network, Pearson Pakistan, FTI Consultants, International Baccalaureate, Denning Pakistan, and Trinity school, Lahore. Their involvement highlights the global collaboration and knowledge-sharing essential for shaping a forward-looking educational assessment system in Pakistan.

Day 2 will feature more insightful sessions, continuing the momentum from the first day’s discussions.