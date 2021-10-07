UrduPoint.com

IBCC Revises Equivalence Formula For A*

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 08:56 PM

Secretary Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah Thursday said that IBCC equivalence committee had revised equivalence formula for A* after 11 years and started the issuance of equivalence certificates on new formula

Talking to media persons, he said the step had been take on the directives of Federal Minister for education & Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood.

Dr Mallah appreciated the role of chief executives of intermediate & secondary boards for providing data in time to IBCC to implement new policy in its true spirit.

The IBCC is also issuing another equivalence certificate to the pre-medical students in the format required by PMC.

During chairing the review meeting of IBCC, Dr Mallah informed the participants that with kind support of Federal Ministry, IBCC Service Rules have been approved.

The performance of e-portal of IBCC Equivalence was analyzed and several suggestions were shared for improvement of its efficient working. The Secretary IBCC was told that the e-filing was being gradually adopted in IBCC and its regional offices.

The IT team of IBCC briefed about measures taken for foolproof security of IBCC's data. The support of NTC & NITB in technology reforms was appreciated.

The Secretary directed IT team to finalize Attestation e-portal to facilitate students, local boards & foreign offices for ease of the consul business.

