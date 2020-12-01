UrduPoint.com
IBCC Starts Various Initiatives To Facilitate Students For Attestation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:35 PM

Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), has started various initiatives to facilitate the students and their parents for attestation and equivalence of documents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ):Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), has started various initiatives to facilitate the students and their parents for attestation and equivalence of documents.

IBCC, in that regard, has taken the services of TCS to extend the opportunity of submission of Equivalence & Attestation fee at any of the TCS express Centers across Pakistan instead of visiting bank, said an Official from IBCC on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said that this step has been taken in order to facilitate the public under one roof.

The applicants can deposit their equivalence and attestation fee at any of the TCS express centers in Pakistan at more than 850 outlets in over 380 cities/towns in the country, he added.

IBCC, he said, was also making efforts to take measures to facilitate the students in attestation process through building trust of the students on courier service and organization as their testimonial may remain safe and secure.

The applicants may also be updated about the status of their applications from submission of the documents till delivery, he said.

The Secretary IBCC, along with TCS Service had devised a mechanism to update applications status from submission till delivery, the official mentioned.

