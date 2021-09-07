UrduPoint.com

IBCC To Adopt E-filling System

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 03:42 PM

Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has decided to implement E-office & E-filling system to make use of modern technology to expedite the office affairs at its Secretariat

The decision was taken on the directives of Federal Minister for education & Professional Training Mr Shafqat Mahmood, during an important meeting of IBCC IT & Equivalence Team held here Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary IBCC.

While addressing the meeting, Dr Mallah said that it is an urgent need to adopt e- filing and office automation system to expedite the affairs of the organization.

He added that the adoption of digital system would eliminate outdated office system and the new system would track the file which will lead to timely implementation of government policies and would also bring transparency in affairs of the organization.

Dr Mallah appreciated the IT & Equivalence team for successful launch of IBCC web-portal & mobile Apps for equivalence to facilitate general public.

He directed the team to provide maximum assistance to the applicants for applying through IBCC web portal & Mobile App and resolve the issues related to digital payments.

Dr Mallah further directed the IT Team to expedite the deployment of data center and set the deadline for implementation of e-filing at IBCC.

