IBCC to assist students in applying & submission of fee online through mobile app

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) is in final stages in preparation of Smart Phone Application to assist applicants to apply online and submit their fee.

The application will be launched soon and available on Google Play and App Store, said Secretary IBCC Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah on Thursday.

He said that IBCC is on a pathway to deliver better service system to the general public as promised by the Secretary IBCC.

He said the launch of application will minimize the problems of the public and increase the accessibility.

He is of the view that the better service delivery must be the priority of public organizations.

In this regard, on the special directions of Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood, the IBCC has not only revisited and rearranged service delivery system, but also playing an advisory role in reshaping assessment system and conduct of Grade 9 to 12 examination in close liaison with all the member boards and NCOC.

NCOC deeply monitor the examination system to ensure the conduct of examination Covid free through following SOPs by the students.

As per desire of the Federal Minister for education & Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood, IBCC has been assisting for providing complete data of examination centers and number of students to NCOC through the Ministry.

In this regard the cooperation and collaboration with all the BISEs across the country is highly commendable at National level together with relevant provincial governments and organizations, for which IBCC is thankful to all of them and praised their cooperation with core of heart.