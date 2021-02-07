UrduPoint.com
IBCC To Organize Inter Board Regional Competitions 2021

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

IBCC to organize Inter Board Regional Competitions 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Intet board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has announced to conduct the competition of Inter Board co-curricular activities at the regional level, under the direction of the Federal Minister of education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood.

According to IBCC, as per schedule of the first competition will be held on February 11 in Karachi, second on February 16 in Sukkur, third on February 18 in Bahawalpur, fourth on February 22 in Lahore, fifth on February 26 in Islamabad, sixth on March 1 in Peshawar and seventh regional competition will be held on March 4, in Abbottabad.

The final round of competitions will be held in Islamabad at national level by the end of March.

The position holders of regional competition will compete in the final round.

These competitions will be in the category of Naat, Qaat, National songs and Debate. This is the first time IBCC will have such kind of competitions. Before that, IBCC organized Inter Board competitions in the categories of sports.

The IBCC organize these competitions in collaboration with the Inter Board Sports Committee (IBSC) and inter-universities consortium (IUCPSS).

After successful conduct of these programs, IBCC will announce a schedule of creative writing and creative arts competition to highlight the creativity of students. IBCC has already announced the annual schedule of sports events for year 2021.

