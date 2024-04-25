Open Menu

IBCC To Promote Educational Excellence, Expand Regional Presence

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 11:04 PM

IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) on Thursday announced to take several initiatives to promote educational excellence and expand regional presence.

The decision was taken during IBBCs 3rd BoG meeting held recently here.

The meeting was chaired by Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, the Federal Secretary for Education and Professional Training. Several important decisions were also taken during the meeting to improve the quality of education and expand the organization's regional presence in Pakistan.

According to the details, one of the key initiatives introduced by IBCC is the inception of mind game competitions, which are specifically designed to promote critical thinking and creativity among students.

The primary objective of these competitions is to encourage the younger generation to engage intellectually and improve their problem-solving abilities, helping to create a culture of learning and innovation.

IBCC will organize a high achievers conference to recognize students abilities who have excelled in their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations.

This event will celebrate the outstanding academic achievements of these students and also serve as an inspiration for their peers to strive for excellence.

To promote consistency and fairness in the educational system, IBCC will establish a national question item bank in collaboration with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

This centralized repository of examination questions will ensure a standardized approach to assessment across all education and examination boards in the country and will help maintain the quality of education and assessments.

IBCC is making efforts to enhance the accessibility of its services by introducing an executive evening shift.

This initiative aims to accommodate a larger number of applicants, providing greater flexibility and convenience beyond regular office hours. This initiative showcases IBCC's dedication to serving the evolving needs of the students and community. It was informed that the students in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan often face challenges in accessing educational services due to their remote locations.

The BoG approved opening of two new regional offices in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan. The establishment of offices in these regions would streamline the process of document verification, equivalency certifications, and other educational services, reducing the time and effort required for students.

The Executive Director of IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, expressing views during the meeting said that IBCC would participate in a school improvement program as part of its social responsibility.

The first phase of the program will focus on the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), while the second phase will expand to other provinces. The objective of this initiative is to enhance educational infrastructure and resources, ultimately benefiting students, educators, and the community.

The Federal Secretary for Education and Professional Training, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, highlighted the importance of initiatives presented to the BoG of IBCC in promoting educational excellence and providing equal opportunities to all students of Pakistan. He underscored the commitment of IBCC to creating a collaborative environment that promotes innovation and constant improvement in the education sector.

