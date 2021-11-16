IBCC to start digital verification of equivalence certificates

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 05:51 PM

Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has decided to change the equivalence certificate pattern which can be digitally verified from anywhere around the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has decided to change the equivalence certificate pattern which can be digitally verified from anywhere around the world.

The initiative has been taken on the directives of Shafqat Mahmood, the Federal Minister for education & Professional Training during an important meeting held at Islamabad Secretariat.

During a meeting, Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary Inter Board Committee of Chairmen said that for the convenience of students, universities, foreign offices, employers & other stakeholders IBCC has decided to reshape equivalence certificate which can be digitally verified.

He further said that IBCC will design software to verify the credentials of the certificate are genuine.

Dr Mallah said that after issuance of new certificate the students or other stakeholders do not need to visit or approach IBCC for verification of the certificates.

Dr Mallah said"Transparency, business facility, and customer convenience are the main objectives of IBCC for which technology has been fully utilized."

