IBCC’s 2-day Capacity Building Workshop Starts At ICG F-6/2

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Inter-Boards Coordination commission (IBCC) has organized a two-day capacity-building workshop aimed at enhancing the IT skills of the IBCC staff at Islamabad College for Girls F6/2 Islamabad.

The session focuses on essential IT skills, empowering participants with knowledge and tools for efficient office automation, said a press release on Saturday.

This training is part of IBCC's ongoing efforts to equip educational institutions with the necessary technical expertise to streamline operations and improve productivity. Participants are introduced to various office automation tools and techniques, enabling them to manage daily tasks more effectively and improve workflow.

Through this initiative, IBCC aims to strengthen the overall administrative capacity of institutions and support the integration of modern IT solutions in educational management.

The training is well-received by the attendees, who expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to enhance their skills and better serve their institutions. The 1st workshop was organised for the IBCC employees of the Karachi region.

Executive Director of IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the Resource Person of the workshop, Mr Muhammad Kashif, and the Workshop Coordinator, Ms Sadia Naz Brohi, for their outstanding contributions and dedication.

Their collaborative efforts and commitment to excellence have significantly advanced the organization’s objectives, ensuring quality service delivery and innovation in education and examination systems.

Dr. Mallah emphasized the importance of teamwork and acknowledged their pivotal roles in achieving milestones that align with IBCC’s vision for a progressive and transparent educational framework.

