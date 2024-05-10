Open Menu

IBGE Hosts Sports Festival 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (IBGE) at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, has organized the Departmental Sports Festival 2024, as it does every year, for the mental and physical development of students.

A total of seven games were played during the week-long festival, including Football, Cricket, Volleyball, Badminton, Table Tennis, Basketball, and Tug-of-War.

In the Sports Fest, nine boys and girls teams participated: IBGE Veterans, IBGE Mavericks, IBGE Dominators, IBGE Falcons, IBGE Warriors, IBGE Titans, IBGE Zalmi, IBGE Stallions, and IBGE Tigers. The Veterans won the Badminton and Table Tennis Championships, while the Warriors claimed victory in Basketball. Zalmi Boys secured wins in cricket and Tug of War, with Zalmi Girls triumphing in Badminton and Ludo. The Stallion Boys emerged victorious in Volleyball, while the Stallion Girls clinched the Tug of War title, and the Tigers claimed the Football Championship.

The faculty members and students exhibited great enthusiasm during the festival, welcoming the Chief Guest and other participants with colorful balloons, banners, and flags.

The Chief Guest, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht, praised the organizers, emphasizing the importance of sports alongside academics, stating that a healthy mind is essential for the best studies.

He added that where playgrounds are lively, hospitals will be less frequented. In addition to sports, competitions such as speeches, poster presentations, mushairas, etc., should be organized to allow youth to showcase their abilities fully and instill in them the spirit of self-confidence and human values.

Director IBGE, Prof. Dr. Asad Jan, and Prof. Dr. Iqbal Munir welcomed the Chief Guest, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht, and other participants, expressing gratitude to the students and faculty members.

Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht distributed trophies among the winners.

