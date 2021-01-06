IBL, HRD Antrwrep Belgium to start certification, authentication in Gems, Jewelry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :International Brands Limited (IBL) in collaboration with HRD Antwrep Belgium has offered to establish globally recognized certification and authentication of Gems and jewelry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to give a boost to the Gemstone industry.

It was revealed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) during a call on meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor House. The Gems stone dealers of the province were also present on the occasion.

The Governor discussed in detail the huge potential of investment in the Gemstone industry and how to promote the Gems stone available in the province as per international standard market value.

The participants of the meeting informed that despite having huge potential in production of Gems Stone, Pakistan is unknown in the global market due to unavailability of any internationally recognized certification and authentication of the raw material, cutting and polishing of the Gemstones.

The participants of the meeting agreed upon urgent establishing of world standard testing, cutting and polishing laboratory in Pakistan that would likely to increase the quantity and quality of Gemstones in Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

IBL has shown interest in establishing the same in the Pakistan in collaboration with HRD Antwrep Belgium which is globally recognized for certification and authentication of Gems and Jewelry.

The meeting was further informed that currently 95 percent treasure of color stone from Pakistan is being smuggled to other countries as rough stones as low as USD 10/carat which is being sold in international market at US $2000 to 5000 per Carat after being processed and this is all because of non recognition of Pakistan's gems stones authentication and certification.

On this occasion, the Governor Shah Farman while welcoming the proposal for establishing Gemstone testing, cutting, polishing laboratory in Pakistan said that KP Province was rich in precious gems stone but unfortunately this industry could not become part of national economy due to its non-certification and non-authentication.

He said that he was interested in recognition of Pakistan gems stone in the global market because that would not only bring economic prosperity but would also uplift the standard of gemstone dealers in the entire country.

Besides other participants, Trader Commissioner of Embassy of Belgium Abid Hussain and representative of the PM task force on Gem stones also attended the meeting.