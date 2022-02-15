UrduPoint.com

IBLC Pays Homage To Late Ata Shad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 07:05 PM

The Institute of Balochi Language and Culture (IBLC), University of Turbat (UoT) on Tuesday organised a seminar to mark the 24th death anniversary of renowned Balochi poet and writer Ata Shad

The Institute of Balochi Language and Culture (IBLC), University of Turbat (UoT) on Tuesday organised a seminar to mark the 24th death anniversary of renowned Balochi poet and writer Ata Shad.

Students from IBLC, the scholars of various schools of thought including students and teachers of University of Turbat participated in seminar.

Addressing on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Director, IBLC said that, the status of renowned urdu and Balochi poet, playwright, critic and researcher Atta Shad was high not only in Balochistan but also across Pakistan and abroad.

His poetry had a unique enthusiasm that encouraged the youth for unity and carried the love for his mother tongue, traditions and culture.

Dr. Abdul Saboor said that, the history of modern Balochi poetry was incomplete without remembering his contributions.

Sharing his views on the different aspects of Ata Shad's poetry and Balochi criticism, Dr. Ghafoor Shad said that, the critical appreciation on Ata Shad's poetry should be done in an accordance with the principles and rationalism so that we can do justice to his creativity.

Shamsal Elahi, a lecturer at Girls Degree College, Turbat, presented her dissertation on Ata Shad's poetic language and expression.

She said that it is very important to study the poetic language of Atta Shad for understanding poetry.

Fazal Baloch, a young Balochi language translator and teacher of Urdu at Ata Shad Degree College, Turbat, while presenting his dissertation on the poetic themes of Ata Shad, said that his poetry is a universal creation in the intellectual circles.

A renowned poet of Balochi language and former chairman of Balochi academy Quetta, Mumtaz Yousuf, shared his views on Ata Shad's poetic style and said that, Ata Shad earned a distinguished place in modern Balochi poetry due to his unique and innovative style.

Hatim, Adnan and Sajid Qadir presented Ata Shad's poem with Tarnam which was cheered by the audience.

