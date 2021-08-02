IBMC visits Faisalabad for interfaith harmony during Muharram

Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen Committee (IBMC) Punjab headed by former provincial Khateeb Auqaf Department Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ishaq Saqi has visited Faisalabad on Monday in order to promote interfaith harmony during Muharramul Haram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen Committee (IBMC) Punjab headed by former provincial Khateeb Auqaf Department Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ishaq Saqi has visited Faisalabad on Monday in order to promote interfaith harmony during Muharramul Haram.

The IBMC delegation held meeting with Peace Committees of four districts of Faisalabad division at local Circuit House where Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Khan Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, SSP Operations M. Afzal, Zonal Administrative Auqaf Gulab Irshad, Zonal Khateeb Maulana Fateh Muhammad Rashidi and others were also present.

Addressing the meeting, former Provincial Khateeb Auqaf said that IBMC delegation is visiting different cities and district across the Punjab for ensuring religious harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during Muharramul Haram and in this connection, cooperation of religious leaders is imperative to make these efforts fruitful.

He stressed the need of forging unity among the ranks of all schools of thought to foil nefarious designs of anti social elements. He also appreciated positive response of Ulema regarding maintaining religious harmony for durable peace and tranquility.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Khan Niazi said that proposals of peace committees were being entertained properly for strengthening security arrangements in Faisalabad division.

Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, members of peace committee Ziaur Rehman, Allama Mushtaq Hussain Jafferi, Mufti Zia Madni, Maulana Muhammad Riaz and others also spoke on the occasion and presented some proposals for refining security arrangements.