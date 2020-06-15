UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ibn-e- Insha Remember On His 93rd Birth Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

Ibn-e- Insha remember on his 93rd birth anniversary

Eminent Urdu poet, humorist, travelogue writer and columnist Ibn-e-Insha was remembred on his 93rd birth anniversary on Monday (June 15).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Eminent urdu poet, humorist, travelogue writer and columnist Ibn-e-Insha was remembred on his 93rd birth anniversary on Monday (June 15).

Ibn e Insha was born on June 15, 1927 in Phillaur tehsil of Jalandhar District in India.

His real name was Sher Muhammad Khan who later migrated to Pakistan.

His poetry was simple with depth and he remained well-known for his humorous poetry and columns.

His most famous ghazal 'Insha Ji Uttho' is a representation of modern-day classic.

He did Bachelor of Arts from Punjab University in 1946 and Master of Arts from University of Karachi in 1953.

Insha was associated with various governmental services including Radio Pakistan, Ministry of Culture and National Book Center of Pakistan.

He also served in United Nations for some time which provided him opportunity to visit a lot of places and was the base of his subsequent travelogues, tv channels reported.

Few of the places that he visited included Japan, Philippines, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey, France, UK and United States.

Ibne Insha's poetic works included Chand Nagar and Dil-e-Wehshi. He also wrote travelogues, including "Awara Gard Ki Diary", "Dunya Gol Hey", "Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Taqub Main", "Chaltay Ho To Cheen Ko Chaliye" and "Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir".

His humorous books are "Khumar-e-Gandum" and "Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab". His collection of letters is titled as "Khat Insha Jee Kay".

On his today, special programmes were telecast and aired on electronic and broadcast media to pay tribute to his services for literature.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Afghanistan Thailand United Nations Iran Punjab Turkey China France Visit Ho Hong Kong Indonesia United Kingdom Japan United States Philippines Malaysia June Media TV From

Recent Stories

UAE, Mozambique discuss ways to curb COVID-19 impa ..

1 minute ago

Lockdown tightened for protection of human lives: ..

25 minutes ago

FNC Committee discusses federal draft law on regul ..

31 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi issues Emiri Decree to establish ..

46 minutes ago

Iran urges IAEA to avoid unconstructive decisions ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy continues exceptional performanc ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.