Ibn-e- Insha remember on his 93rd birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Eminent urdu poet, humorist, travelogue writer and columnist Ibn-e-Insha was remembred on his 93rd birth anniversary on Monday (June 15).

Ibn e Insha was born on June 15, 1927 in Phillaur tehsil of Jalandhar District in India.

His real name was Sher Muhammad Khan who later migrated to Pakistan.

His poetry was simple with depth and he remained well-known for his humorous poetry and columns.

His most famous ghazal 'Insha Ji Uttho' is a representation of modern-day classic.

He did Bachelor of Arts from Punjab University in 1946 and Master of Arts from University of Karachi in 1953.

Insha was associated with various governmental services including Radio Pakistan, Ministry of Culture and National Book Center of Pakistan.

He also served in United Nations for some time which provided him opportunity to visit a lot of places and was the base of his subsequent travelogues, tv channels reported.

Few of the places that he visited included Japan, Philippines, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey, France, UK and United States.

Ibne Insha's poetic works included Chand Nagar and Dil-e-Wehshi. He also wrote travelogues, including "Awara Gard Ki Diary", "Dunya Gol Hey", "Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Taqub Main", "Chaltay Ho To Cheen Ko Chaliye" and "Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir".

His humorous books are "Khumar-e-Gandum" and "Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab". His collection of letters is titled as "Khat Insha Jee Kay".

On his today, special programmes were telecast and aired on electronic and broadcast media to pay tribute to his services for literature.