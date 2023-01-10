ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Noted literary person, Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik Tuesday emphasized adding more from the work of Ibn-e-Insha in the national curriculum to for making education more interesting for the young.

Talking to APP, in connection with the 45th death anniversary of multi-dimension urdu literary figure Ibn-e-Insha on January 11 (Wednesday), Professor Fateh said that Ibn-e-Insha was a universal writer who with his unique style and command over expression will continue to impact the literature lovers in the times to come.

Prof Fateh said that Ibn-e-Insha and Jameel-ud-din-Aali both were very close friends, contributed significantly to Urdu literature in Pakistan and promoted "Pakistaniyat" through their works.

Terming the contributions of Ibn-e-Insha as an asset for Urdu literature, he said that he was an excellent Urdu poet, a great humorist and a trendsetter in column and travelogue writing. He was a versatile poet, columnist, travelogue, writer and humorist who in every genre proved his uniqueness.

Alongside poetry, his travelogues on China named "Chaltay Ho Tu Cheen Ko Chalye" is my all-time favorite, said Prof Malik adding that the poetic works of Ibn-e-Insha including "Insha g utho ab kooch kro" and "Farz kro hum ehl e wafa hon" are his most popular hits which impressed the hearts and souls of the listeners and poetry lovers.

Ibn e Insha's poetic works include Chand Nagar and Dil-e-Wehshi while travelogues include "Awara Gard Ki Diary", "Dunya Gol Hey", "Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Ta'aqub Main", "Chaltay Ho To Cheen KO Chaliye" and "Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir".

His humorous books are "Khumar-e-Gandum" and "Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab". His collection of letters is titled "Khat Insha Jee Kay".

Ibn-e-Insha was awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1978 for his great literary contributions to Urdu literature.

Ibn-e-Insha died on this day in 1978 and was buried in Karachi.