UrduPoint.com

Ibn-e-Insha's Remembered On His 45th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Ibn-e-Insha's remembered on his 45th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Noted literary person, Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik Tuesday emphasized adding more from the work of Ibn-e-Insha in the national curriculum to for making education more interesting for the young.

Talking to APP, in connection with the 45th death anniversary of multi-dimension urdu literary figure Ibn-e-Insha on January 11 (Wednesday), Professor Fateh said that Ibn-e-Insha was a universal writer who with his unique style and command over expression will continue to impact the literature lovers in the times to come.

Prof Fateh said that Ibn-e-Insha and Jameel-ud-din-Aali both were very close friends, contributed significantly to Urdu literature in Pakistan and promoted "Pakistaniyat" through their works.

Terming the contributions of Ibn-e-Insha as an asset for Urdu literature, he said that he was an excellent Urdu poet, a great humorist and a trendsetter in column and travelogue writing. He was a versatile poet, columnist, travelogue, writer and humorist who in every genre proved his uniqueness.

Alongside poetry, his travelogues on China named "Chaltay Ho Tu Cheen Ko Chalye" is my all-time favorite, said Prof Malik adding that the poetic works of Ibn-e-Insha including "Insha g utho ab kooch kro" and "Farz kro hum ehl e wafa hon" are his most popular hits which impressed the hearts and souls of the listeners and poetry lovers.

Ibn e Insha's poetic works include Chand Nagar and Dil-e-Wehshi while travelogues include "Awara Gard Ki Diary", "Dunya Gol Hey", "Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Ta'aqub Main", "Chaltay Ho To Cheen KO Chaliye" and "Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir".

His humorous books are "Khumar-e-Gandum" and "Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab". His collection of letters is titled "Khat Insha Jee Kay".

Ibn-e-Insha was awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1978 for his great literary contributions to Urdu literature.

Ibn-e-Insha died on this day in 1978 and was buried in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Education China Died Young Ho January From Love

Recent Stories

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," say ..

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," says Atta Tarar

3 minutes ago
 Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

1 hour ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the Digital Government Authority ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.