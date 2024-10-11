Open Menu

Ibni Amin Of DGIPR Promoted To BS-19 On Regular Basis

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Ibni Amin of DGIPR promoted to BS-19 on regular basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) On the recommendations of the Provincial Selection board (PSB), the competent authority has promoted Mr.Ibni Amin, Deputy Director Information (BS-18) of the Directorate General Information & Public Relations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the post of Director Information/Press Registrar (BS-19) on regular basis with immediate effect, said a notification issued here on Friday.

The officer, on promotion will remain on probation for a period of one year, in terms of Section-6 (2) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servant Act, 1973 read with Rule-15 (1) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion & Transfer) Rules, 1989.

Consequent on the promotion, Mr. Ibni Amin, Director Information (BS-19) is allowed to actualize his promotion in (BS-19) against the already occupied post of Director Information (Admn) (BS-19) in the Directorate General Information & Public Relations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

