Ibni Amin Of DGIPR Promoted To BS-19 On Regular Basis
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) On the recommendations of the Provincial Selection board (PSB), the competent authority has promoted Mr.Ibni Amin, Deputy Director Information (BS-18) of the Directorate General Information & Public Relations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the post of Director Information/Press Registrar (BS-19) on regular basis with immediate effect, said a notification issued here on Friday.
The officer, on promotion will remain on probation for a period of one year, in terms of Section-6 (2) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servant Act, 1973 read with Rule-15 (1) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion & Transfer) Rules, 1989.
Consequent on the promotion, Mr. Ibni Amin, Director Information (BS-19) is allowed to actualize his promotion in (BS-19) against the already occupied post of Director Information (Admn) (BS-19) in the Directorate General Information & Public Relations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azma Bukhari calls for laws to regulate social media2 minutes ago
-
DC conducts surveillance to combat mosquito breeding2 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan Government Takes Action Against Stray Dogs2 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist arrested for stalking woman2 minutes ago
-
MNA calls for SCO common currency to boost regional cooperation2 minutes ago
-
SMBB Medical University Larkana announces 6th convocation2 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari's fake video case: FIA directed to continue investigation12 minutes ago
-
Section 144 in four cities during PPSC exam12 minutes ago
-
Acting President calls for strengthening business and trade links with Iran22 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews law & order, security situation22 minutes ago
-
Ancient banyan tree saved, relocated to Jallo Forest Park22 minutes ago
-
Lahore Youth Festival Logo Tour to various educational institutions in full swing22 minutes ago