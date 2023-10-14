Ibrahim Murad visits veterinary hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visited different veterinary hospitals in Barki, Shahadra and Harbaspura areas, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visited different veterinary hospitals in Barki, Shahadra and Harbaspura areas, here on Saturday.

During his visit he took briefing on mobile dispensaries, service centers and other facilities delivered by veterinary hospitals.

He was also briefed about various matters related to animals, especially the breeding of rural poultry.

Ibrahim Murad checked the provision of food and medicines to animals in veterinary hospitals and also examined the operation procedures in operation theater.

He also participated in a special meetings of livestock persons and inquired about facilities provided in health centers for animals and other issues.

He emphasized taking feedback of treatment facilities.

During the briefing, the provincial minister expressed concern over the low number of mobile ultrasound machines in veterinary hospitals and directed to take practical measures to expand the scope of mobile hospitals at tehsil level.

He said that focus was on strengthening livestock sector at national and international levels.

During his visit, Ibrahim Murad also planted saplings in veterinary hospitals.