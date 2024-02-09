Ibrar Ahmed Wins NA-55 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 05:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Ibrar Ahmed has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-55 Rawalpindi-IV by securing 78,542 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Muhammad Basharat Raja, who bagged 67,101 votes.
The overall voters' turnout remained 39.99 percent.
