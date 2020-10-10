Ibrar inaugurates development schemes funded by PPL

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly and Chairman, Social Welfare Committee, Syed Abrar Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated development schemes being executed from the funds earmarked by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL).

Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfain Alam, Representative of PPL Muhammad Akram, EXN education works, Xen Public health department, Xen works and services, Syed Ameer Ali Shah and others officers were present on the occasion.

Chairman, Social Welfare Committee Syed Abrar Ali Shah inaugurated a scheme for the construction of additional rooms and boundary wall in the Primary school village Mullah Shukrodin Barohi, Notable of village complained about the shortage of teachers in school.

MNA directed DEO Memtaz Ali Shah for hiring additional teachers for the school. Later, he inaugurated newly built government medical dispensaries in village Shar Abro.