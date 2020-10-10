UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ibrar Inaugurates Development Schemes Funded By PPL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 06:57 PM

Ibrar inaugurates development schemes funded by PPL

Member National Assembly and Chairman, Social Welfare Committee, Syed Abrar Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated development schemes being executed from the funds earmarked by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL).

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly and Chairman, Social Welfare Committee, Syed Abrar Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated development schemes being executed from the funds earmarked by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL).

Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfain Alam, Representative of PPL Muhammad Akram, EXN education works, Xen Public health department, Xen works and services, Syed Ameer Ali Shah and others officers were present on the occasion.

Chairman, Social Welfare Committee Syed Abrar Ali Shah inaugurated a scheme for the construction of additional rooms and boundary wall in the Primary school village Mullah Shukrodin Barohi, Notable of village complained about the shortage of teachers in school.

MNA directed DEO Memtaz Ali Shah for hiring additional teachers for the school. Later, he inaugurated newly built government medical dispensaries in village Shar Abro.

Related Topics

National Assembly Shortage Education Shar From Government Pakistan Petroleum Limited

Recent Stories

Asian Football Confederation thanks UAE Football A ..

14 minutes ago

ALUCOR Leases 555,418 sq. ft. at Hamriyah Free Zon ..

59 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik becomes top scorer in Asia by reachin ..

1 hour ago

TAMM enhances customer experience by introducing n ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan Sports Complex celebrates 10th anniversary

1 hour ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 10 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.