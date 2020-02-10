Ibrar-ul-Haq to perform at jeep rally

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Prominent singer,Ibrar-ul-Haq would perform at the inauguration ceremony of Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally in Bahawalpur that would be held from February 13 to 16.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) with the cooperation of Punjab government has made all necessary arrangements for the15th TDCP Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally.

The 500 kilometers long jeep rally will kick off from historical Derawar Fort, said Sheikh Aijaz,Senior tourism officer TDCP.