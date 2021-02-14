ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Renowned singer and leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Abrar-UL-Haq's car met with an accident due to fog near Gakhar Mandi in Gujranwala on early Sunday morning.

Rescue officials said Ibrar-ul-Haq on which his family was also on-boarded, hit a divider due to dense fog early in the morning.

All the family members were reported safe while only his nephew sustained injuries, according to private news channels.

Rescue officials shifted the injured to the hospital.