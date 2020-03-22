UrduPoint.com
Ibrarul Haq For Changing Social Nature To Get Rid Of Coronavirus Spread

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 12:20 PM

Ibrarul Haq for changing social nature to get rid of coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Ibrarul Haq has stressed upon the nation to set aside their rituals and strictly abide by the health advice to defeat coronavirus epidemic.

Talking on a private news channel on Sunday, he said our nation has excellently demonstrated its determination and capability to face bigger challenges during past devastating floods and earthquakes in the country adding now is time to observe self quarantine (self isolation) by avoiding physical interactions during social gatherings, he told.

Ibrarul Haq said that the spread of coronavirus could only be controlled through temporarily changing our nature against our social norms and invert the well known principle with 'united we fall, divided we stand'. In this regard, he said, we can learn lesson from high death toll in Italy where people were not observing preventive measures from coronavirus.

