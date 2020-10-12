UrduPoint.com
IBS Emerges As Common Disease

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

The Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) has emerged as a common disorder wherein the bowel does not function properly, said a medical practitioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) has emerged as a common disorder wherein the bowel does not function properly, said a medical practitioner.

Senior Medical officer (SMO) Rural Health Centre Mardanpur Bosan Dr Imran Rafiq informed that in Pakistan the prevalence of the IBS was also stated to be high.

In US, he informed that an ultra purified slow release peppermint oil capsule containing very small-sized granules, has been launched under the name of IB Gard utilizing advanced site specific technology to enable its delivery in small intestine where it is needed most in IBS.

This product has been marketed under the name of IB-Calm by a pharmaceutical entrepreneur in our country, he informed adding that a person of any age can contact this disease.

About symptoms, the SMO stated that re-coloured rashes appear on legs of the patient specially on calf mussels and he feels light pain in belly. In some cases, the patients also faces constipation, he concluded.

