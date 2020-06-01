ICA against restoration of Mayor Islamabad withdrawn

The Federal Movernment on Monday withdrew an intra court appeal (ICA) against the restoration of Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Movernment on Monday withdrew an intra court appeal (ICA) against the restoration of Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz.

An IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani heard the ICA against the judgment of single member bench.

At the outset of hearing, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Tariq Khokhar informed the court that the ICA was filed against his advice and the federation wanted to withdraw it. The bench then disposed of the case.

It may be mentioned here that Mayor Islamabad Anser Aziz was suspended for 90 days by the Interior Ministry on May 17 and that notification was suspended by the single member bench of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani.