ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry permits, visas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ):The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) of the United Arab Emirates has extended the deadline for holders of expired entry permits and visas from August 11, 2020, for one month, to enable them to leave the country and exempt them from all resulting fines.

The authority's decision was part of the national initiatives launched by the UAE and was in implementation of the UAE Cabinet's related decisions and regulations of entry and residency of foreigners, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

The ICA urged those eligible to leave the country within the set deadline, which would help facilitate their return to the UAE.