UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICA Extends Deadline For Holders Of Expired Entry Permits, Visas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:02 AM

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry permits, visas

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) of the United Arab Emirates has extended the deadline for holders of expired entry permits and visas from August 11, 2020, for one month, to enable them to leave the country and exempt them from all resulting fines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ):The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) of the United Arab Emirates has extended the deadline for holders of expired entry permits and visas from August 11, 2020, for one month, to enable them to leave the country and exempt them from all resulting fines.

The authority's decision was part of the national initiatives launched by the UAE and was in implementation of the UAE Cabinet's related decisions and regulations of entry and residency of foreigners, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

The ICA urged those eligible to leave the country within the set deadline, which would help facilitate their return to the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Ica United Arab Emirates August Citizenship 2020 All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

2 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

3 minutes ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

9 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

3 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.