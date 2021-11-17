ICAC chief scientist stresses joint strategy to counter pink bollworm in cotton producing countries

Chief scientist, International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), USA, Dr. Keshev Kranthi on Wednesday said that pink bollworm incidence had been observed in many cotton producing countries and underlined the need for the scientists to combine efforts and come up with a joint strategy to counter this viral pest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief scientist, International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), USA, Dr. Keshev Kranthi on Wednesday said that pink bollworm incidence had been observed in many cotton producing countries and underlined the need for the scientists to combine efforts and come up with a joint strategy to counter this viral pest.

He was addressing online an international seminar on pink bollworm, presided over by Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, Dr. Zahid Mahmood here Wednesday, says a release issued by CCRI Multan spokesman. Some of the national and international scientists addressed the seminar online.

Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur, Cotton Commissioner Dr. Khalid Abdullah, expert from university of agriculture sciences, India, Dr. A. G. Srinivas, Director Research PCCC Dr. Tasawur Hussain Malik, chairman Cotton Research and Development board Bilal Israel Khan, Director Cotton Punjab Dr. Sagheer Ahmad, entomology head of CCRI Sakrand Dr. Farhan Ahmad, and experts from other universities and research bodies spoke on the occasion.

Dr. Keshav said that sex pheromone traps and ultraviolet traps have shown good results in tackling pink bollworm, however, added that different cotton producing countries tackle this pest through different techniques. He said that scientists of the cotton producing countries need to understand the pest and come up with a joint strategy to counter it. He also threw light on methods of understanding the pink bollworm from different aspects.

Vice president PCCC Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur said that ministry of national food security and research was ensuring employing modern technology and its promotion to counter challenges confronting cotton.

He said, it was the priority of the government to introduce modern technology in seed sector and making relentless efforts to save cotton from enemy pests. Government was also paying attention to extend monetary benefits to farmers.

Cotton commissioner Dr. Khalid Abdullah underlined the need for pursuing long and short term strategies to counter pink bollworm threat and stressed that the recommendations of this seminar should reach all the research bodies, universities and ultimately to farmers.

Dr. A.G. Srinivas stressed on adopting environment-friendly techniques to counter pink bollworm and discouraged blind application of pesticides.

Director Research PCCC Dr. Tasawur Hussain Malik stressed on joint efforts by Federal and provincial agriculture departments to counter pink bollworm. Entomology head of CCRI Multan Dr. Rabia Saeed prescribed PB Ropes and Mechanical boll picker technologies to minimize damage from pink bollworm. Bilal Israel Khan demanded of the government to offer subsidy on modern machinery and application of other resources to counter pink bollworm. He further demanded banning import of cotton and added that system for payment of cotton cess to research bodies be strengthened.

Director CCRI Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood and other experts said that cotton was a delicate crop and counted achievements of CCRI Multan in developing high yielding cotton varieties to techniques to counter enemy pests.

Teachers, students of different universities also attended the seminar. Different companies set up their stalls on the occasion.