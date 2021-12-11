UrduPoint.com

ICAO Appreciates Pakistan In CAA's Audit

Sat 11th December 2021 | 11:43 AM

ICAO appreciates Pakistan in CAA's audit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has concluded the audit of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), under Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP), and appreciated its improved regulations and safety standards in international air transport services.

It was the result of untiring efforts made over a year as the "outcome of audit has been very positive without any significant concerns," the authority said in a news release posted on its twitter handle.

Director General CAA Khaqan Murtaza and Deputy DG Regulatory Nadir Shafi Dar have expressed satisfaction over the outcome and applauded their team.

In the closing session, the authority said, the ICAO audit team appreciated the progress made by the PCAA and commended preparation and hard work prior to the audit.

As per the ICAO procedures, formal report would be issued in few weeks, which would be made public, it added.

The DG CAA eulogized the performance of all directors of Regulatory Division including Mohd Zia Khan (Licencing), Iftikhar Usmani (Flight Standards), Luqman Ahmed (Airworthiness), Iftikhar Ahmed (DAAR - Directorate of Airspace and Aerodrome Regulations), Zahid Bhatti (Coordination) M Rizwan (Legal) and Atif Sattar (Human Resource).

"There will be positive effects (of the audit report) on Aviation sector and all Pakistani airlines," the authority viewed.

