ICAO Lauds PCAA Performance, Improved Security Measures

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:21 AM

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in its online audit for the year 2021, has appreciated the performance of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and its improved standards of security at airports and headquarters

Acknowledging the authority's professional proficiency, the international auditor hoped that the PCAA would continue with the same spirit in future too in maintaining its high professional standards.

Acknowledging the authority's professional proficiency, the international auditor hoped that the PCAA would continue with the same spirit in future too in maintaining its high professional standards.

This year, the PCAA Security Directorate's audit was conducted online in Montreal city of Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic under the Universal Security Audit Programme (USAP) in March, aimed at evaluating regulatory matters of the directorate, a spokesman for the authority said in a press statement.

"This year's audit was in continuity of the one conducted in August 2019 which had declared the PCAA's performance satisfactory," the spokesman said adding the fresh audit also validated the security directorate's satisfactory performance.

During the online audit, the spokesman said all the 'protocol questions' were answered and solved in a highly professional manner to the entire satisfaction of the international audit body.

